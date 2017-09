WTA Tashkent Open Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At The Olympic Tennis School Tashkent, Uzbekistan Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 6-2, 6-0.

Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (8), Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Denisa Allertova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.

Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, def. Nao Hibino (7), Japan, 6-4, 7-5.

Aleksandra Krunic (6), Serbia, def. Jana Cepelova, Slovakia, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Kurumi Nara, Japan, def. Kristyna Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, def. Marketa Vondrousova (5), Czech Republic, 7-6 (8), 4-6, 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Tatjana Maria (3), Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles First Round

Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Aleksandra Krunic (3), Serbia, def. Jana Cepelova, Slovakia, and Misa Eguchi, Japan, 6-3, 6-0.

Quarterfinals

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Andrea Hlavackova (1), Czech Republic, def. Monique Adamczak and Lizette Cabrera, Australia, 6-4, 2-6, 10-6.

Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Ipek Soylu (4), Turkey, def. Nicola Geuer, Germany, and Eva Wacanno, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-0.

Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Aleksandra Krunic (3), Serbia, def. Anna Kalinskaya and Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, walkover.

