WTA Guangzhou International Open Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Tianhe Sports Centre Guangzhou, China Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, def. Liu Fangzhou, China, 7-5, 6-0.

Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, def. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 6-2, 4-2 retired.

Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, def. Lesley Kerkhove, Netherlands, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4).

Anett Kontaveit (3), Estonia, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-0, 6-2.

Ipek Soylu, Turkey, def. Maria Sakkari, Greece, 6-0, 6-3.

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Alison Riske (8), United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Mona Barthel, Germany, def. Lu Jing-Jing, China, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, def. Lesia Tsurenko (4), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Lizette Cabrera, Australia, and Jana Fett, Croatia, def. Kyoka Okamura, Japan, and You Xiaodi, China, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Jiang Xinyu and Tang Qianhui, China, def. Jacqueline Cako, United States, and Aleksandrina Naydenova (4), Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-1.

