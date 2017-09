WTA Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Wuhan Optical Valley Tennis Centre Wuhan, China Purse: $2.37 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Alize Cornet, France, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Jelena Ostapenko (8), Latvia, def. Garbine Muguruza (1), Spain, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Sania Mirza, India, and Peng Shuai (3), China, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Abigail Spears (7), United States, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Chan Yung-jan, Taiwan, and Martina Hingis (1), Switzerland, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Kveta Peschke (6), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-0.

Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua (4), Australia, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (5), China, 6-3, 6-4.

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Yang Zhaoxuan, China, def. Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina (2), Russia, 4-3 retired.

