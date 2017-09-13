WTA Coupe Banque Nationale Results

|Wednesday
|At PEPS Laval University
|Quebec City
|Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Tatjana Maria (4), Germany, def. Grace Min, United States, 6-1, 6-1.
Timea Babos (3), Hungary, def. Naomi Broady, Britain, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.
Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Oceane Dodin (2), France, walkover.
Francoise Abanda, Canada, def. Varvara Lepchenko (5), United States, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.
Irina Falconi, United States, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, and Alla Kudryavtseva (3), Russia, 2-1 retired.
Desirae Krawczyk and Jamie Loeb, United States, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, and Carol Zhao, Canada, 7-5, 6-1.
Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Anna Tatishvili and Sachia Vickery, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
