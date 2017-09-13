WTA Coupe Banque Nationale Results

501.5
By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 9:41 pm 09/13/2017 09:41pm
Wednesday
At PEPS Laval University
Quebec City
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Second Round

Tatjana Maria (4), Germany, def. Grace Min, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Timea Babos (3), Hungary, def. Naomi Broady, Britain, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Oceane Dodin (2), France, walkover.

Francoise Abanda, Canada, def. Varvara Lepchenko (5), United States, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles
First Round

Irina Falconi, United States, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, and Alla Kudryavtseva (3), Russia, 2-1 retired.

Desirae Krawczyk and Jamie Loeb, United States, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, and Carol Zhao, Canada, 7-5, 6-1.

Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Anna Tatishvili and Sachia Vickery, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

