WTA Coupe Banque Nationale Results

|At PEPS Laval University
|Quebec City
|Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
|First Round
Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.
Viktorija Golubic (8), Switzerland, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Tatjana Maria (4), Germany, def. Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Andrea Hlavackova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-3.
Alison Van Uytvanck (7), Belgium, def. Carol Zhao, Canada, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (1).
Sachia Vickery, United States, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 7-5, 6-0.
