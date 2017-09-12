WTA Coupe Banque Nationale Results

Tuesday At PEPS Laval University Quebec City Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Viktorija Golubic (8), Switzerland, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Tatjana Maria (4), Germany, def. Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Andrea Hlavackova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-3.

Alison Van Uytvanck (7), Belgium, def. Carol Zhao, Canada, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Sachia Vickery, United States, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 7-5, 6-0.

