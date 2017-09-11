501.5
WTA Coupe Banque Nationale Results

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 11:34 pm 09/11/2017 11:34pm
Monday
At Club Avantage Multi-Sports de Quebec
Quebec City
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
First Round

Naomi Broady, Britain, def. Destanee Aiava, Australia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Marina Erakovic, New Zealand, def. Alla Kudryavtseva, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Charlotte Robillard-Millette, Canada, 6-3, 6-2.

Grace Min, United States, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Timea Babos, Hungary, def. Jamie Loeb, United States, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-2.

Oceane Dodin, France, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Varvara Lepchenko, United States, def. Aleksandra Wozniak, Canada, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.

Doubles
First Round

Maria Irigoyen, Argentina, and Camilla Rosatello, Italy, def. Viktorija Golubic and Amra Sadikovic, Switzerland, 4-6, 6-4, 10-3.

Bianca Andreescu and Carson Branstine, Canada, def. Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Ashley Weinhold, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

