Wozniacki upsets Muguruza to reach final of Pan Pacific Open

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 3:45 am 09/23/2017 03:45am
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark watches a ball for a shot against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their semi-final match of the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO (AP) — Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki upset world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the final of the Pan Pacific Open on Saturday.

Wozniacki, a champion here in 2010 and 2016, converted six of seven break points to reach her seventh final of 2017.

Playing in her first tournament since earning the WTA’s top ranking, Wimbledon champion Muguruza had 29 unforced errors to drop the final 10 games of the match.

Wozniacki will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Sunday’s final. Pavlyuchenkova rallied from being down 3-0 in the final set to beat former No. 1 Angelique Kerber 6-0, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Pavlyuchenkova, who is aiming for her third title of 2017, broke serve seven times and won six of the final seven games.

