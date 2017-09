By The Associated Press

Tuesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Arthur Ashe Stadium Noon

Pablo Carreno-Busta (12), Spain, vs. Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (29), Argentina

Sloane Stephens, United States, vs. Anastasija Sevastova (16), Latvia

7 p.m.

Venus Williams (9), United States, vs. Petra Kvitova (13), Czech Republic

Sam Querrey (17), United States, vs. Kevin Anderson (28), South Africa

