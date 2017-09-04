US Open glance: Querrey-Anderson, Williams-Kvitova in QFs

A quick look at the U.S. Open :

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

When 6-foot-6 (1.98-meter) Sam Querrey takes on 6-8 (2.03-meter) Kevin Anderson in the U.S. Open quarterfinals in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night, it will be the tallest combined matchup in a quarter, semifinal or final at any Grand Slam tournament in the Open era, which dates to 1968. That’s according to the ATP. Both men are tall, both have intimidating serves and both are attempting to get to the final four at Flushing Meadows for the first time. Querrey, a 29-year-old American seeded 17th, made his major semifinal debut in July at Wimbledon. Anderson, a 31-year-old South African seeded 28th, lost his only previous quarterfinal at a major tournament two years ago in New York. This is their 15th career matchup, with Querrey holding an 8-6 edge. The winner this time will face No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain or No. 29 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, who meet in the afternoon. One member of this quartet will be a Grand Slam finalist for the first time. The women’s quarterfinals are No. 9 Venus Williams vs. No. 13 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, and No. 16 Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia vs. Sloane Stephens. Williams owns seven Grand Slam titles, including two at the U.S. Open in 2000 and 2001, while Kvitova won Wimbledon twice. Theirs should be a showdown filled with powerful strokes from both. Sevastova, who eliminated Maria Sharapova in the fourth round, tries to get to her first major semifinal, while Stephens — who missed the first half of the year after foot surgery in January — made it that far at the 2013 Australian Open.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 84 degrees (29 Celsius).

MONDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 81 degrees (27 Celsius).

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Men’s fourth round: No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-2, 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 Roger Federer beat No. 33 Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-2, 7-5; No. 24 Juan Martin Del Potro beat No. 6 Dominic Thiem 1-6, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1), 6-4; Andrey Rublev beat No. 9 David Goffin 7-5, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Women’s fourth round: No. 1 Karolina Pliskova beat Jennifer Brady 6-1, 6-0; No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe beat Lucie Safarova 6-4, 7-6 (2); Kaia Kanepi beat Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY I

418 — Kaia Kanepi’s ranking after two years of health issues; she is the first qualifier in the U.S. Open women’s quarterfinals since Barbara Gerken in 1981.

STAT OF THE DAY II

19 — Andrey Rublev’s age, making him the youngest men’s quarterfinalist at the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick was a younger 19 in 2001.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“She also has to worry about me.” — CoCo Vandeweghe, looking ahead to her quarterfinal against top-ranked Karolina Pliskova, the runner-up at the U.S. Open a year ago.

___

