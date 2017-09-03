501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » US Open glance: Quarterfinals…

US Open glance: Quarterfinals to be set after Labor Day play

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 9:33 pm 09/03/2017 09:33pm
Share

A quick look at the U.S. Open :

LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

The remainder of the men’s and women’s quarterfinals will be set. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer play their fourth-round matches, and another former champion is in action in a match where he considers himself the underdog: No. 24 Juan Martin del Potro, who won the 2009 title when he beat Nadal and Federer back-to-back, faces No. 6 seed Dominic Thiem. “He’s having a great season already. He’s the favorite for the match. But I like to play him,” del Potro said. Federer will play the winner of that match if he can beat No. 33 Philipp Kohlschreiber, while the top-seeded Nadal goes against unseeded Alexandr Dolgopolov. On the women’s side, top-seeded Karolina Pliskova and No. 4 Elina Svitolina both face American opponents. Pliskova opens play in Arthur Ashe Stadium against unseeded Jennifer Brady, while Svitolina takes on No. 15 Madison Keys in a night match.

SUNDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 71 degrees (22 Celsius).

MONDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 80 degrees (27 Celsius).

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Men’s fourth round: No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta beat Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3); No. 29 Diego Schwartzman beat No. 16 Lucas Pouille 7-6 (3), 7-5, 2-6, 6-2; No. 28 Kevin Anderson beat Paolo Lorenzi 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Women’s fourth round: No. 9 Venus Williams beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-3, 3-6, 6-1; No. 16 Anastasija Sevastova beat Maria Sharapova 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Sloane Stephens beat No. 30 Julia Goerges 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

STAT OF THE DAY

5-foot-7 — The height of No. 29 seed Diego Schwartzman, making him the shortest Grand Slam quarterfinalist since Jaime Yzaga, also 5-7, at the 1994 U.S. Open, according to the ATP.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’m accepting all major credit cards and unforced errors.” — Venus Williams.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Other Sports Sports Tennis
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?