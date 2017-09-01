US Open glance: Federer hopes for an easier time at US Open

A quick look at the U.S. Open :

LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

Roger Federer faces another opponent against whom he is undefeated. Maybe this time it will be easier. The five-time U.S. Open champion plays his third-round match against No. 31 Feliciano Lopez, who has beaten in all 12 meetings. Federer has been forced to five sets in the first two rounds for the first time ever in a Grand Slam tournament, including his victory over Mikhail Youzhny on Thursday. He improved to 17-0 in that head-to-head but only after overcoming 68 unforced errors, upping his total to 124 against just 104 winners thus far. He says his back is fine but he’s dropped four sets already — he never lost one in his Wimbledon victory — and has been broken eight times, twice as many as in London. He has only once lost as early as the third round at the U.S. Open, falling at that stage in his debut in 2000. Top-seeded Rafael Nadal plays earlier against Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer, while seeded Americans Madison Keys and CoCo Vandeweghe are in action on the women’s side.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Showers. High of 66 degrees (19 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S WEATHER

Mostly sunny. High of 71 degrees (22 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Men’s third round: No. 29 Diego Sebastian beat No. 5 Marin Cilic 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4; No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta beat Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-4, 6-3; No. 16 Lucas Pouille beat Mikhail Kukushkin 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4; No. 17 Sam Querrey beat Radu Albot 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4; No. 28 Kevin Anderson beat Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3, 6-2; Denis Shapovalov beat Kyle Edmund 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 1-0; Paolo Lorenzi beat Thomas Fabbiano 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s third round: No. 3 Garbine Muguruza beat No. 31 Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1; No. 9 Venus Williams beat Maria Sakkari, 6-3, 6-4; No. 13 Petra Kvitova beat No. 18 Caroline Garcia 6-0, 6-4; No. 30 Julia Goerges beat Aleksandra Krunic 6-3, 6-3; Sloane Stephens beat Ashleigh Barty 6-2, 6-4; Carla Suarez-Navarro beat Ekaterina Makarova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

7 — Consecutive appearances in the fourth round of Grand Slam tournaments for Venus Williams, longest active streak in women’s tennis, after beating Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 6-4.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Well, I hope she doesn’t play tennis.” — Garbine Muguruza, on her thoughts about Serena Williams having a daughter.

