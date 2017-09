TEN–US Open Results

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Results Saturday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

Alexandr Dolgopolov , Ukraine, def. Viktor Troicki, Serbia, 6-1, 6-0, 6-4.

David Goffin (9), Belgium, def. Gael Monfils (18), France, 7-5, 5-1, retired.

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. John Millman, Australia, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4.

Juan Martin del Potro (24), Argentina, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (11), Spain, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Dominic Thiem (6), Austria, def. Adrian Mannarino (30), France, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai (27), China, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

CoCo Vandeweghe (20), United States, def. Agnieszka Radwanska (10), Poland, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

Lucie Safarova, Czech Republic, def. Kurumi Nara, Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, 6-3, 6-2.

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Christian Harrison, United States and Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Mikhail Youzhny, Russia and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Second Round

Nicholas Monroe, United States and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy and Rogerio Dutra Silva, Brazil, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-3.

Horia Tecau, Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer (12), Netherlands, def. Lu Yen-hsun, Taiwan and Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 6-3, 6-2.

Marcel Granollers, Spain and Ivan Dodig (6), Croatia, def. Florian Mayer, Germany and Alessandro Giannessi, Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Steve Darcis, Belgium and Dudi Sela, Israel, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia and Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia, 6-2, 6-1.

Bob Bryan, United States and Mike Bryan (5), United States, def. Matt Reid, Australia and Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-1, 6-1.

Oliver Marach, Austria and Mate Pavic (9), Croatia, def. Austin Krajicek, United States and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (14), Spain, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands and Elise Mertens, Belgium, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Lucie Safarova (3), Czech Republic, def. Alla Kudryavtseva, Russia and Zheng Saisai, China, 6-3, 6-2.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine and Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Jacqueline Cako, United States and Sachia Vickery, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Shuko Aoyama, Japan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Casey Dellacqua, Australia and Ashleigh Barty (6), Australia, 6-0, 3-6, 6-4.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland and Nao Hibino (16), Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

Shuai Peng, China and Sania Mirza (4), India, def. Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia and Jana Cepelova, Slovakia, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3.

Daria Gavrilova, Australia and Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Chuang Chia-Jung, Taiwan and Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-3, 7-5.

Zhang Shuai, China and Chan Hao-Ching, Taiwan, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States and Kayla Day, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia and Kristina Mladenovic (13), France, def. Qiang Wang, China and Wang Yafan, China, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Yung-Jan Chan, Taiwan and Martina Hingis (2), Switzerland, def. Jelena Jankovic, Serbia and Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-1, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

First Round

Bruno Soares, Brazil and Timea Babos (4), Hungary, def. Sofia Kenin, United States and Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Rohan Bopanna, India and Gabriela Dabrowski (7), Canada, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland and Heather Watson, Britain, 6-4, 4-6, 13-11.

Marcin Matkowski, Poland and Lucie Hradecka (8), Czech Republic, def. Liezel Huber, United States and Danny Thomas, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Second Round

Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia and Abigail Spears, United States, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand and Olga Savchuk, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-2.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.