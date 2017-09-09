501.5
TEN–US Open Results

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 6:45 pm 09/09/2017 06:45pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Results Saturday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Mixed Doubles

Final

Martina Hingis, Switzerland and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand and Chan Hao-Ching (3), Taiwan, 6-1, 4-6, 10-8.

