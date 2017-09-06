TEN–US Open Results

NEW YORK (AP) — Results Wednesday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
CoCo Vandeweghe (20), United States, def. Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
