TEN–US Open Results

September 6, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Results Wednesday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

CoCo Vandeweghe (20), United States, def. Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

