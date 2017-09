TEN–US Open Results

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Results Tuesday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Pablo Carreno-Busta (12), Spain, def. Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (29), Argentina, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Kevin Anderson (28), South Africa def. Sam Querrey (17), United States, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Venus Williams (9), United States, def. Petra Kvitova (13), Czech Republic, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Anastasija Sevastova (16), Latvia, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (1), Australia, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Horia Tecau, Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer (12), Netherlands, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil and Jamie Murray (4), Britain, 6-1, 6-2.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain and Marc Lopez (11), Spain, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-5.

Bob Bryan, United States and Mike Bryan (5), United States, def. Julien Benneteau, France and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 6-3, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (7), Czech Republic, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (14), Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinal

Martina Hingis, Switzerland and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia and Abigail Spears, United States, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.

Horia Tecau, Romania and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil and Timea Babos (4), Hungary, 4-6, 6-1, 10-8.

Oliver Marach, Austria and Anastassia Rodionova, Australia, def. Marcin Matkowski, Poland and Lucie Hradecka (8), Czech Republic, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.

