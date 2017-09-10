501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Sweet 16: Nadal beats…

Sweet 16: Nadal beats Anderson for 3rd US Open, 16th major

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 6:57 pm 09/10/2017 06:57pm
Share
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal overwhelmed first-time major finalist Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win his third U.S. Open championship.

It is Nadal’s second Grand Slam title of the year and 16th of his career. Only his longtime rival Roger Federer has more, with 19.

At No. 32, Anderson was the lowest-ranked U.S. Open men’s finalist since the ATP computer rankings began 44 years ago. He had never before been past the quarterfinals at any major tournament in 33 tries.

So the matchup shaped up as a mismatch and that’s exactly what it was.

The No. 1-ranked Nadal dominated every facet of the 2½-hour final. He broke the 6-foot-8 (1.98-meter) Anderson’s big serve four times and never faced a break point himself.

Nadal improved to 16-7 in Grand Slam finals. For the first time since 2013, he appeared in three in a single season, losing to Federer at the Australian Open in January, then beating Stan Wawrinka for his record 10th French Open trophy in June.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Other Sports Sports Tennis
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?