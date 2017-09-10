Stephens-Keys U.S. Open Boxscore

Saturday At The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Championship

Sloane Stephens def. Madison Keys (15), 6-3, 6-0.

Stephens Keys Aces 0 3 Double Faults 0 1 1st Serve Percentage 75 73 1st Serve Winning Pct. 73 50 2nd Serve Winning Pct. 64 40 Fastest serve (mph) 103 118 Average 1st serve speed (mph) 96 100 Average 2nd serve speed (mph) 74 79 Net Points 4-4 9-15 Break Points 5-12 0-3 Receiving pts. Winning Pct. 53 30 Winners (including service) 10 18 Unforced Errors 6 30 Total Points Won 60 39 Time of Match 1:01

