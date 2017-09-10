501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Stephens-Keys U.S. Open Boxscore

Stephens-Keys U.S. Open Boxscore

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 2:23 am 09/10/2017 02:23am
Share
Saturday
At The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Championship

Sloane Stephens def. Madison Keys (15), 6-3, 6-0.

Stephens Keys
Aces 0 3
Double Faults 0 1
1st Serve Percentage 75 73
1st Serve Winning Pct. 73 50
2nd Serve Winning Pct. 64 40
Fastest serve (mph) 103 118
Average 1st serve speed (mph) 96 100
Average 2nd serve speed (mph) 74 79
Net Points 4-4 9-15
Break Points 5-12 0-3
Receiving pts. Winning Pct. 53 30
Winners (including service) 10 18
Unforced Errors 6 30
Total Points Won 60 39
Time of Match 1:01

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Other Sports Sports Tennis
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?