Stephens-Keys U.S. Open Boxscore

|Saturday
|At The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
|New York
|Championship
Sloane Stephens def. Madison Keys (15), 6-3, 6-0.
|
|Stephens
|Keys
|Aces
|0
|3
|Double Faults
|0
|1
|1st Serve Percentage
|75
|73
|1st Serve Winning Pct.
|73
|50
|2nd Serve Winning Pct.
|64
|40
|Fastest serve (mph)
|103
|118
|Average 1st serve speed (mph)
|96
|100
|Average 2nd serve speed (mph)
|74
|79
|Net Points
|4-4
|9-15
|Break Points
|5-12
|0-3
|Receiving pts. Winning Pct.
|53
|30
|Winners (including service)
|10
|18
|Unforced Errors
|6
|30
|Total Points Won
|60
|39
|Time of Match
|1:01
