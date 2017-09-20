201.5
Pliskova beats Linette to reach Pan Pacific quarterfinals

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 3:51 am 09/20/2017 03:51am
Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic reacts after losing a point to Magda Linette of Poland during their second round match of the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

TOKYO (AP) — Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova overpowered Magda Linette of Poland 6-2, 6-1 on Wednesday to advance to the Pan Pacific Open quarterfinals.

After coasting through the first set, the Czech player broke her opponent with a backhand to the corner in the sixth game before serving out to win in just over an hour at Ariake Colloseum.

Pliskova, who had eight aces against Linette, will face either seventh-seeded Angelique Kerber or Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia also advanced with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over China’s Wang Qiang.

Wimbledon champion and top-ranked Garbine Muguruza of Spain was scheduled to face 2016 Rio Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig later Wednesday.

Topics:
Asia News Europe News Latest News Other Sports Sports Tennis World News
