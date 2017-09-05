NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Pablo Carreno-Busta (12), Spain, def. Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (29), Argentina, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (1), Australia, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Horia Tecau, Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer (12), Netherlands, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil and Jamie Murray (4), Britain, 6-1, 6-2.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain and Marc Lopez (11), Spain, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (7), Czech Republic, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (14), Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

