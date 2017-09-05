501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » NEW YORK (AP) _…

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 3:34 pm 09/05/2017 03:34pm
Share

Pablo Carreno-Busta (12), Spain, def. Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (29), Argentina, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (1), Australia, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Horia Tecau, Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer (12), Netherlands, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil and Jamie Murray (4), Britain, 6-1, 6-2.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain and Marc Lopez (11), Spain, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (7), Czech Republic, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (14), Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Other Sports Sports Tennis
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?