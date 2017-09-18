501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Kerber ousts local favorite…

Kerber ousts local favorite Osaka at Pan-Pacific Open

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 10:06 am 09/18/2017 10:06am
Share
Angelique Kerber of Germany returns a shot to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their first round match of the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

TOKYO (AP) — Seventh-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany got a measure of revenge for a U.S. Open loss by beating Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 on Monday to advance to the second round of the Pan-Pacific Open.

Last month, Kerber was knocked out of the U.S. Open by the Japanese teenager in straight sets.

“It’s always tough to play against her,” Kerber said. “I was trying to come out here and really focus on every single point and make it better than last time. … She’s a great player and a tough opponent. For sure she will have great success in the future.”

Osaka lost to Caroline Wozniacki in the final of last year’s tournament

Kerber will play either Madison Brengle or Daria Kasatkina in the next round.

Also, wild card Kurumi Nara of Japan overcame a slow start to oust Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, while China’s Wang Qiang beat Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-0, 6-0.

Meanwhile, organizers announced that Agnieszka Radwanska, a two-time tournament champion, has pulled out due to a virus. The 11th-ranked Pole was seeded sixth.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Other Sports Sports Tennis World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

National Mall teems with diverse rallies

Juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters converged for their particular causes in the District. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?