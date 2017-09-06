Injured Murray says he is unlikely to play again this season

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray says he is unlikely to play again this season because of his hip injury.

The second-ranked Murray says he will miss the upcoming events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely the tournaments in Vienna and Paris after that.

In a statement released Wednesday on his Facebook page , Murray said he has consulted with leading hip specialists and said this is the “best decision for my long-term future.”

Murray said he would still be playing in an exhibition match against Roger Federer in Glasgow on Nov. 7.

Murray pulled out of the U.S. Open with the hip injury, which first flared in the French Open semifinals and affected him at Wimbledon.

