501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Ex-tennis star expected to…

Ex-tennis star expected to testify against police officer

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 12:18 am 09/19/2017 12:18am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Former pro tennis star James Blake’s mistaken arrest in New York City has become the subject of a disciplinary trial for the arresting officer, who’s accused of using excessive force.

Blake is expected to testify about the 2015 arrest at a proceeding starting Tuesday.

His arrest stirred controversy after a security video showed the officer slamming down him and handcuffing him outside a Manhattan hotel. He was let go after police discovered they had the wrong man.

Officer James Frascatore this year rejected an offer to resolve police department internal charges forfeiting vacation days. A police administrative judge will now hear the case and recommend a potentially more severe punishment, including dismissal.

Frascatore denies he did anything wrong and will take the witness stand.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News National News Other Sports Sports Tennis
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?