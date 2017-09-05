501.5
Czechs without Berdych for Davis Cup playoff at Netherlands

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 10:57 am 09/05/2017 10:57am
Tomas Berdych, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot from Alexandr Dolgopolov, of Ukraine, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason Decrow)

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic will have to do without Tomas Berdych at next week’s Davis Cup playoff series at the Netherlands.

Berdych, who helped the country win the 2012 and ’13 Davis Cup titles, has been focusing on the ATP tour. Without Berdych, the Czechs lost 4-1 to Australia in the first round.

Czech Republic captain Jaroslav Navratil will also miss veteran Radek Stepanek for the Sept. 15-17 series on indoor clay court at the Sportcampus Zuiderpark in the Hague.

Jiri Vesely, Adam Pavlasek, Lukas Rosol and rookie Roman Jebavy were named Tuesday to play for the Czechs.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Other Sports Sports Tennis World News
