501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Brazilian Clezar apologizes for…

Brazilian Clezar apologizes for racist gesture in Japan

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 12:36 pm 09/16/2017 12:36pm
Share

Brazilian tennis player Guilherme Clezar has apologized after making a racist gesture in a Davis Cup match in Japan.

The 24-year-old Clezar put his fingers to the edge of his eyes and then stretched them after successfully challenging a line call.

The Brazilian lost his singles match on Friday against Japan’s Yuichi Sugita in Osaka.

Clezar was fined $1,500 by the International Tennis Federation on Saturday for “unsportsmanlike conduct.”

In a written apology, Clezar said: “Even though I didn’t mean any prejudice … I want to express my regret and my most sincere apology.”

The ITF said it “condemns any form of offensive behavior.”

Sugita won 6-2, 7-5, 7-6 (5) as Japan took a 2-0 lead over Brazil in their World Group playoff in Osaka.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News Latin America News Other Sports Sports Tennis World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?