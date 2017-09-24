201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Bosnian Damir Dzumhur wins…

Bosnian Damir Dzumhur wins 1st title in St. Petersburg

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 4:11 pm 09/24/2017 04:11pm
Share
Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina holds his trophy after winning the the St. Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament final match against Fabio Fognini of Italy in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Unseeded Damir Dzumhur became the first player from Bosnia-Herzegovina to win an ATP World Tour singles title, beating Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 Sunday in the final of the St. Petersburg Open.

The 25-year-old Dzumhur’s maiden title came after reaching his first career final in Winston-Salem in August.

“I couldn’t find my best rhythm, couldn’t find my best game,” Dzumhur said. “But the experience of playing one final already helped me a lot and in the end I won.”

The third-seeded Fognini was chasing his second title of the year after Gstaad in July. He eliminated top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinals here and was also a finalist at the tournament in 2012.

Fognini cruised through the opener on the indoor hard-court with two breaks of serve, but the Italian lost four straight from 4-4 in the second. That included his serve in the opening game of the decider, and a second break in the seventh game helped sealed victory for Dzumhur.

Dzumhur improved his record since the end of July to 15-3.

Roman Jebavy and Matwe Middelkoop defeated Julio Peralta and Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 6-4 to win the doubles title.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Other Sports Sports Tennis World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?