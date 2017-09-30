201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » Bondarenko wins Tashkent for…

Bondarenko wins Tashkent for 1st singles title in 9 years

By The Associated Press September 30, 2017 6:19 am 09/30/2017 06:19am
Share

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — Kateryna Bondarenko won her first WTA singles title in nine years Saturday after beating Timea Babos of Hungary 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Tashkent Open.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian broke once in the first set and quickly went two breaks up early in the second against Babos, who at 52nd in the world was ranked 81 places above Bondarenko.

Bondarenko’s first singles title came in 2008, when she beat Yanina Wickmayer in Birmingham, England. On her way to the final in Tashkent, Bondarenko defeated the former second-ranked Vera Zvonareva in the semifinals.

Babos was in her third final of 2017, and her second in the space of two weeks after losing to Alison Van Uytvanck in Quebec City.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Other Sports Sports Tennis World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest