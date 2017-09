BC-TEN–US Open Results

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Results Monday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Aleksandr Dolgopolov, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1.

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. David Goffin (9), Belgium, 7-5, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Juan Martin Del Potro (24), Argentina, def. Dominic Thiem (6), Austria, 1-6, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, def. Jennifer Brady, United States, 6-1, 6-0.

Coco Vandeweghe (20), United States, def. Lucie Safarova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (1), Australia, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina and Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, 6-3, 6-4.

Bruno Soares, Brazil and Jamie Murray (4), Britain, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain and Marc Lopez (11), Spain, def. Fabrice Martin, France and Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Robin Haase, Netherlands and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Steve Darcis, Belgium and Dudi Sela, Israel, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Bob Bryan, United States and Mike Bryan (5), United States, def. Oliver Marach, Austria and Mate Pavic (9), Croatia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Julien Benneteau, France and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (14), Spain, def. Elena Vesnina, Russia and Ekaterina Makarova (1), Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (7), Czech Republic, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden and Kiki Bertens (11), Netherlands, 6-1, 6-3.

Andrea Hlavackova, Czech Republic and Timea Babos (5), Hungary, def. Su-Wei Hsieh, Taiwan and Monica Niculescu (12), Romania, 6-2, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (5).

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinal

Michael Venus, New Zealand and Hao-Ching Chan (3), Taiwan, def. Rohan Bopanna, India and Gabriela Dabrowski (7), Canada, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

