BC-TEN–US Open Results

NEW YORK (AP) — Results Friday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Sam Querrey (17), United States, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Mischa Zverev (23), Germany, def. John Isner (10), United States, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Kevin Anderson (28), South Africa, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 1-0.

Pablo Carreno-Busta (12), Spain, def. Nicolas Mahut, France, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Lucas Pouille (16), France, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (29), Argentina, def. Marin Cilic (5), Croatia, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Carla Suarez-Navarro, Spain, def. Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Venus Williams (9), United States, def. Maria Sakkari, Greece, 6-3, 6-4.

Petra Kvitova (13), Czech Republic, def. Caroline Garcia (18), France, 6-0, 6-4.

Garbine Muguruza (3), Spain, def. Magdalena Rybarikova (31), Slovakia, 6-1, 6-1.

Julia Goerges (30), Germany, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-3.

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Ashleigh Barty, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Anastasija Sevastova (16), Latvia, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina and Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, def. Carlos Berlocq, Argentina and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain and Pablo Carreno-Busta, Spain, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Ken Skupski, Britain and John Millman, Australia, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina and Adil Shamasdin, Canada, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico and Donald Young (15), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Horia Tecau, Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer (12), Netherlands, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia and Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Yen-Hsun Lu, Taiwan and Hyeon Chung, South Korea, def. Guido Pella, Argentina and Diego Sebastian Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-3, 1-1.

Florian Mayer, Germany and Alessandro Giannessi, Italy, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan and Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Reilly Opelka, United States and Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Max Mirnyi, Belarus and Marcin Matkowski, Poland, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Andreas Seppi, Italy and Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Hans Podlipnik, Chile and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Feliciano Lopez, Spain and Marc Lopez (11), Spain, def. Divij Sharan, India and Andre Begemann, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Malek Jaziri, Tunisia and Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia, def. Brian Baker, United States and Nikola Mektic (13), Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Robin Haase, Netherlands and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Nicolas Mahut, France and Pierre Hughes Herbert (3), France, 6-3, 6-4.

Karen Khachanov, Russia and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Aisam-Ul-Hag Qureshi, Pakistan and Sam Groth (16), Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Leander Paes, India and Purav Raja, India, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia and Viktor Troicki, Serbia, 6-1, 6-3.

Second Round

Simone Bolelli, Italy and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Rohan Bopanna, India and Pablo Cuevas (10), Uruguay, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Julien Benneteau, France and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Elena Vesnina, Russia and Ekaterina Makarova (1), Russia, def. Alison Riske, United States and Jennifer Brady, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands and Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 7-5, 6-2.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (14), Spain, def. Coco Vandeweghe, United States and Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Julia Boserup, United States and Nicole Gibbs, United States, def. Francesca Schiavone, Italy and Naomi Osaka, Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Lucie Safarova (3), Czech Republic, def. Christina McHale, United States and Heather Watson, Britain, 6-2, 6-4.

Jacqueline Cako, United States and Sachia Vickery, United States, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany and Oceane Dodin, France, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Su-Wei Hsieh, Taiwan and Monica Niculescu (12), Romania, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium and Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-4.

Alicja Rosolska, Poland and Nao Hibino (16), Japan, def. Katerina Bondarenko, Ukraine and Chen Liang, China, 6-4, 6-2.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Kristie Haerim Ahn, United States and Irina Falconi, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Daria Gavrilova, Australia and Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania and Irina Begu, Romania, 6-3, 6-3.

Shuai Zhang, China and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, def. Megan Moulton-Levy, United States and Lauren Davis, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia and Kristina Mladenovic (13), France, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil and Ana Konjuh, Croatia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.

Qiang Wang, China and Yafan Wang, China, def. Sloane Stephens, United States and Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Yung-Jan Chan, Taiwan and Martina Hingis (2), Switzerland, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia and Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-2.

Second Round

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (7), Czech Republic, def. Mona Barthel, Germany and Carina Witthoeft, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Yi-Fan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (9), Canada, def. Arantxa Parra Santonja, Spain and Lara Arruabarrena-Vecino, Spain, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Mixed Doubles

First Round

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil and Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Artem Sitak, New Zealand and Olga Savchuk, Ukraine, def. Rajeev Ram, United States and Casey Dellacqua (5), Australia, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, def. Jennifer Brady, United States and Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Horia Tecau, Romania and Coco Vandeweghe, United States, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Andrea Hlavackova (6), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2.

Oliver Marach, Austria and Anastassia Rodionova, Australia, def. Nicole Melichar, United States and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Fabrice Martin, France and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Sania Mirza (2), India, 5-7, 6-3, 10-6.

