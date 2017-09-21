ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Open Results

Thursday At Sibur Arena St. Petersburg, Russia Purse: $1 million (WT250) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Second Round

Roberto Bautista Agut (1), Spain, def. Rogerio Dutra Silva, Brazil, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Viktor Troicki (7), Serbia, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4.

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber (5), Germany, walkover.

Jan-Lennard Struff (8), Germany, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-1, 6-4.

Fabio Fognini (3), Italy, def. Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (2), France, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-2.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, and Viktor Troicki, Serbia, 6-3, 6-0.

Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Daniel Nestor, Canada, 6-7 (10), 7-5, 10-4.

Leander Paes and Purav Raja, India, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Marcelo Demoliner (4), Brazil, 6-4, 6-2.

