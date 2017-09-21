201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Tennis » ATP World Tour St.…

ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Open Results

By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 3:54 pm 09/21/2017 03:54pm
Share
Thursday
At Sibur Arena
St. Petersburg, Russia
Purse: $1 million (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Second Round

Roberto Bautista Agut (1), Spain, def. Rogerio Dutra Silva, Brazil, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Viktor Troicki (7), Serbia, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4.

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber (5), Germany, walkover.

Jan-Lennard Struff (8), Germany, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-1, 6-4.

Fabio Fognini (3), Italy, def. Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (2), France, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-2.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, and Viktor Troicki, Serbia, 6-3, 6-0.

Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Daniel Nestor, Canada, 6-7 (10), 7-5, 10-4.

Leander Paes and Purav Raja, India, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Marcelo Demoliner (4), Brazil, 6-4, 6-2.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Other Sports Sports Tennis World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Hurricane Maria strikes

A busy, destructive hurricane season this year continues. Soon after Irma, Hurricane Maria took aim at the Caribbean. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?