ATP World Tour Shenzhen Open Results

Saturday At Longgang Sports Center Shenzhen, China Purse: $667,000 (World Tour 250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

David Goffin (2), Belgium, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

Alexandr Dolgopolov (5), Ukraine, def. Damir Dzumhur (6), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles Semifinals

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Nicholas Monroe (1), United States, def. Andre Sa, Brazil, and Dudi Sela, Israel, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

