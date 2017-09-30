201.5
ATP World Tour Shenzhen Open Results

By The Associated Press September 30, 2017 10:09 am 09/30/2017 10:09am
Saturday
At Longgang Sports Center
Shenzhen, China
Purse: $667,000 (World Tour 250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

David Goffin (2), Belgium, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

Alexandr Dolgopolov (5), Ukraine, def. Damir Dzumhur (6), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles
Semifinals

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Nicholas Monroe (1), United States, def. Andre Sa, Brazil, and Dudi Sela, Israel, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

