201.5
ATP World Tour Chengdu Open Results

By The Associated Press September 30, 2017 10:12 am 09/30/2017 10:12am
Saturday
At Chengdu Center
Chengdu, China
Purse: $1,028,885 (World Tour 250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, leads Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, 6-3, 6-2.

Semifinals

Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, def. Yuichi Sugita (5), Japan, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-0.

Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles
Semifinals

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, and Divij Sharan, India, 6-3, 6-3.

