ATP World Tour Chengdu Open Results

Saturday At Chengdu Center Chengdu, China Purse: $1,028,885 (World Tour 250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, leads Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, 6-3, 6-2.

Semifinals

Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, def. Yuichi Sugita (5), Japan, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-0.

Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles Semifinals

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, and Divij Sharan, India, 6-3, 6-3.

