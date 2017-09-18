ATP Money Leaders

Through Sept. 17 1. Rafael Nadal $11,264,905 2. Roger Federer $9,419,735 3. Alexander Zverev $3,570,885 4. Dominic Thiem $3,158,175 5. Marin Cilic $2,861,750 6. Stan Wawrinka $2,818,912 7. Kevin Anderson $2,713,508 8. Grigor Dimitrov $2,628,239 9. Pablo Carreno Busta $2,429,580 10. Sam Querrey $2,222,254 11. Novak Djokovic $2,116,524 12. Andy Murray $2,092,625 13. Tomas Berdych $1,754,640 14. David Goffin $1,675,386 15. Feliciano Lopez $1,590,921 16. Nick Kyrgios $1,559,429 17. Juan Martin del Potro $1,522,826 18. Roberto Bautista Agut $1,507,064 19. Albert Ramos-Vinolas $1,505,519 20. Kei Nishikori $1,491,755 21. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga $1,416,606 22. Milos Raonic $1,387,496 23. John Isner $1,360,613 24. Lucas Pouille $1,339,283 25. Gilles Muller $1,331,481 26. Jack Sock $1,330,522 27. Diego Schwartzman $1,304,301 28. Pablo Cuevas $1,300,899 29. Mischa Zverev $1,279,588 30. Nicolas Mahut $1,190,870 31. Fernando Verdasco $1,155,288 32. Fabio Fognini $1,127,044 33. Ryan Harrison $1,076,756 34. Philipp Kohlschreiber $1,048,262 35. Pierre-Hugues Herbert $1,047,406 36. Gael Monfils $1,043,358 37. Karen Khachanov $1,026,968 38. David Ferrer $1,009,907 39. Paolo Lorenzi $1,002,746 40. Robin Haase $1,001,140 41. Adrian Mannarino $988,729 42. Lukasz Kubot $986,040 43. Marcelo Melo $974,724 44. Benoit Paire $949,803 45. Andrey Rublev $909,230 46. Donald Young $874,888 47. Steve Johnson $850,126 48. Horacio Zeballos $839,708 49. Alexandr Dolgopolov $759,039 50. Borna Coric $757,234

