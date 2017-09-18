ATP Money Leaders

|Through Sept. 17
|1. Rafael Nadal
|$11,264,905
|2. Roger Federer
|$9,419,735
|3. Alexander Zverev
|$3,570,885
|4. Dominic Thiem
|$3,158,175
|5. Marin Cilic
|$2,861,750
|6. Stan Wawrinka
|$2,818,912
|7. Kevin Anderson
|$2,713,508
|8. Grigor Dimitrov
|$2,628,239
|9. Pablo Carreno Busta
|$2,429,580
|10. Sam Querrey
|$2,222,254
|11. Novak Djokovic
|$2,116,524
|12. Andy Murray
|$2,092,625
|13. Tomas Berdych
|$1,754,640
|14. David Goffin
|$1,675,386
|15. Feliciano Lopez
|$1,590,921
|16. Nick Kyrgios
|$1,559,429
|17. Juan Martin del Potro
|$1,522,826
|18. Roberto Bautista Agut
|$1,507,064
|19. Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|$1,505,519
|20. Kei Nishikori
|$1,491,755
|21. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
|$1,416,606
|22. Milos Raonic
|$1,387,496
|23. John Isner
|$1,360,613
|24. Lucas Pouille
|$1,339,283
|25. Gilles Muller
|$1,331,481
|26. Jack Sock
|$1,330,522
|27. Diego Schwartzman
|$1,304,301
|28. Pablo Cuevas
|$1,300,899
|29. Mischa Zverev
|$1,279,588
|30. Nicolas Mahut
|$1,190,870
|31. Fernando Verdasco
|$1,155,288
|32. Fabio Fognini
|$1,127,044
|33. Ryan Harrison
|$1,076,756
|34. Philipp Kohlschreiber
|$1,048,262
|35. Pierre-Hugues Herbert
|$1,047,406
|36. Gael Monfils
|$1,043,358
|37. Karen Khachanov
|$1,026,968
|38. David Ferrer
|$1,009,907
|39. Paolo Lorenzi
|$1,002,746
|40. Robin Haase
|$1,001,140
|41. Adrian Mannarino
|$988,729
|42. Lukasz Kubot
|$986,040
|43. Marcelo Melo
|$974,724
|44. Benoit Paire
|$949,803
|45. Andrey Rublev
|$909,230
|46. Donald Young
|$874,888
|47. Steve Johnson
|$850,126
|48. Horacio Zeballos
|$839,708
|49. Alexandr Dolgopolov
|$759,039
|50. Borna Coric
|$757,234
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.