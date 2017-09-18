ATP Money Leaders

501.5
By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 2:24 pm 09/18/2017 02:24pm
Through Sept. 17
1. Rafael Nadal $11,264,905
2. Roger Federer $9,419,735
3. Alexander Zverev $3,570,885
4. Dominic Thiem $3,158,175
5. Marin Cilic $2,861,750
6. Stan Wawrinka $2,818,912
7. Kevin Anderson $2,713,508
8. Grigor Dimitrov $2,628,239
9. Pablo Carreno Busta $2,429,580
10. Sam Querrey $2,222,254
11. Novak Djokovic $2,116,524
12. Andy Murray $2,092,625
13. Tomas Berdych $1,754,640
14. David Goffin $1,675,386
15. Feliciano Lopez $1,590,921
16. Nick Kyrgios $1,559,429
17. Juan Martin del Potro $1,522,826
18. Roberto Bautista Agut $1,507,064
19. Albert Ramos-Vinolas $1,505,519
20. Kei Nishikori $1,491,755
21. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga $1,416,606
22. Milos Raonic $1,387,496
23. John Isner $1,360,613
24. Lucas Pouille $1,339,283
25. Gilles Muller $1,331,481
26. Jack Sock $1,330,522
27. Diego Schwartzman $1,304,301
28. Pablo Cuevas $1,300,899
29. Mischa Zverev $1,279,588
30. Nicolas Mahut $1,190,870
31. Fernando Verdasco $1,155,288
32. Fabio Fognini $1,127,044
33. Ryan Harrison $1,076,756
34. Philipp Kohlschreiber $1,048,262
35. Pierre-Hugues Herbert $1,047,406
36. Gael Monfils $1,043,358
37. Karen Khachanov $1,026,968
38. David Ferrer $1,009,907
39. Paolo Lorenzi $1,002,746
40. Robin Haase $1,001,140
41. Adrian Mannarino $988,729
42. Lukasz Kubot $986,040
43. Marcelo Melo $974,724
44. Benoit Paire $949,803
45. Andrey Rublev $909,230
46. Donald Young $874,888
47. Steve Johnson $850,126
48. Horacio Zeballos $839,708
49. Alexandr Dolgopolov $759,039
50. Borna Coric $757,234

