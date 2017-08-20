WTA Connecticut Open Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Sunday
|At The Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale
|New Haven, Conn.
|Purse: $710,900 (Premier)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Croatia, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3.
Raluca Olaru, Romania, and Olga Savchuk, Ukraine, def. Lara Arruabarrena and Arantxa Parra Santonja, Spain, 6-1, 6-4.
Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Johanna Larsson, Sweden, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Kveta Peschke (3), Czech Republic, 3-3 retired.
