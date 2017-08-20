WTA Connecticut Open Results

A U.S. Open Series event Sunday At The Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale New Haven, Conn. Purse: $710,900 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Croatia, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Raluca Olaru, Romania, and Olga Savchuk, Ukraine, def. Lara Arruabarrena and Arantxa Parra Santonja, Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Johanna Larsson, Sweden, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Kveta Peschke (3), Czech Republic, 3-3 retired.

