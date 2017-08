By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Friday At The Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale New Haven, Conn. Purse: $710,900 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Dominika Cibulkova (2), Slovakia, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles Semifinals

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (4), China, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Anna Smith, Britain, 7-5, 6-3.

