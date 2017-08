WTA Bank of the West Classic Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Wednesday At The Taube Family Tennis Stadium Stanford, Calif. Purse: $710,900 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Ana Konjuh (5), Croatia, def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, 7-5, 6-4.

Lesia Tsurenko (7), Ukraine, def. Maria Sharapova, Russia, walkover.

Madison Keys (3), United States, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Garbine Muguruza (1), Spain, def. Kayla Day, United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles First Round

Kristie Ahn and Nicole Gibbs, United States, def. Marina Erakovic, New Zealand, and Ajla Tomljanovic, Croatia, walkover.

Alize Cornet, France, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, def. Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Arina Rodionova, Australia, 2-6, 6-1, 12-10.

Quarterfinals

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Olga Savchuk, Ukraine, def. Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-3.

Abigail Spears and CoCo Vandeweghe (3), United States, def. Kristie Ahn and Nicole Gibbs, United States, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 10-6.

