WTA Bank of the West Classic Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Tuesday
|At The Taube Family Tennis Stadium
|Stanford, Calif.
|Purse: $710,900 (Premier)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 6-4, 6-2.
Alison Riske, United States, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-2, 6-4.
CoCo Vandeweghe (6), United States, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Croatia, 6-2 retired.
Veronica Cepede Royg, Paraguay, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.
CiCi Bellis (8), United States, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-3, 6-2.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Olga Savchuk, Ukraine, def. Melissa Lord, United States, and Carol Zhao, Canada, 6-3, 2-6, 10-6.
Kayla Day and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Chuang Chia-jung, Taiwan, and Miyu Kato (4), Japan, 7-5, 6-3.
Jennifer Brady and Madison Keys, United States, def. Raquel Atawo, United States, and Chan Hao-ching (1), Taiwan, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.
