WTA Bank of the West Classic Results

A U.S. Open Series event Tuesday At The Taube Family Tennis Stadium Stanford, Calif. Purse: $710,900 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 6-4, 6-2.

Alison Riske, United States, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-2, 6-4.

CoCo Vandeweghe (6), United States, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Croatia, 6-2 retired.

Veronica Cepede Royg, Paraguay, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.

CiCi Bellis (8), United States, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles First Round

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Olga Savchuk, Ukraine, def. Melissa Lord, United States, and Carol Zhao, Canada, 6-3, 2-6, 10-6.

Kayla Day and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Chuang Chia-jung, Taiwan, and Miyu Kato (4), Japan, 7-5, 6-3.

Jennifer Brady and Madison Keys, United States, def. Raquel Atawo, United States, and Chan Hao-ching (1), Taiwan, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.

