WTA Bank of the West Classic Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Friday At The Taube Family Tennis Stadium Stanford, Calif. Purse: $710,900 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Garbine Muguruza (1), Spain, def. Ana Konjuh (5), Croatia, 6-1, 6-3.

CoCo Vandeweghe (6), United States, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (4), Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Madison Keys (3), United States, def. Lesia Tsurenko (7), Ukraine, 6-4, 6-3.

CiCi Bellis (8), United States, def. Petra Kvitova (2), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Kayla Day and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Jacqueline Cako, United States, and Nicola Geuer, Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

SATURDAY

Semifinals

Alize Cornet, France, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland,

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Olga Savchuk, Ukraine, vs. Abigail Spears and CoCo Vandeweghe (3), United States,

