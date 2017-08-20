501.5
Wimbledon champ Muguruza beats…

Wimbledon champ Muguruza beats Halep for Cincy title

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 3:12 pm 08/20/2017 03:12pm
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza added another trophy in her breakthrough summer, beating Simona Halep on Sunday for her first Western & Southern Open title.

Muguruza’s 6-1, 6-2 victory in only 56 minutes extended her streak of playing deep into tournaments and denied Halep a chance to move to No. 1 in the next WTA rankings.

The Spaniard won her first title in the U.S. and her second of the year, along with Wimbledon. In three tournaments since, she has at least reached the quarterfinals.

It was a big disappointment for Halep — the third time this season that she needed one more win to move up to No. 1 and couldn’t get it. She also finished as the runner-up at Cincinnati in 2015, losing to Serena Williams.

