A U.S. Open Series event Sunday At The Lindner Family Tennis Center Mason, Ohio Purse: Men, $4.97 million (Masters 1000); Women, $2.54 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Championship

Grigor Dimitrov (7), Bulgaria, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-3, 7-5.

Women Championship

Garbine Muguruza (4), Spain, def. Simona Halep (2), Romania, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles Men Championship

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (5), France, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (3), Brazil, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

