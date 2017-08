Western & Southern Open Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Friday At The Lindner Family Tennis Center Mason, Ohio Purse: Men, $4.97 million (Masters 1000); Women, $2.54 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Third Round

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Quarterfinals

Grigor Dimitrov (7), Bulgaria, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan, 6-2, 6-1.

John Isner (14), United States, def. Jared Donaldson, United States, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Women Third Round

Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

Julia Goerges, Germany, def. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, 7-5, 6-4.

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Quarterfinals

Garbine Muguruza (4), Spain, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova (8), Russia, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.

Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, def. Caroline Wozniacki (6), Denmark, 6-2, 6-4.

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Doubles Men Quarterfinals

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (3), Brazil, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Ryan Harrison, United States, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (1), Australia, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 12-10.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Ivan Dodig (7), Croatia, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 10-7.

Women Quarterfinals

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Monica Niculescu, Romania, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok and Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-2, 7-5.

Semifinals

Chan Yung-jan, Taiwan, and Martina Hingis (2), Switzerland, def. Lucie Safarova and Barbora Strycova (3), Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

