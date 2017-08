Western & Southern Open Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Thursday At The Lindner Family Tennis Center Mason, Ohio Purse: Men, $4.97 million (Masters 1000); Women, $2.54 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Third Round

Grigor Dimitrov (7), Bulgaria, def. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 6-3, 7-5.

Yuichi Sugita, Japan, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-7 (0), 6-3, 6-3.

Jared Donaldson, United States, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

David Ferrer, Spain, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

John Isner (14), United States, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).

Women Third Round

Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, def. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, 6-2, 6-4.

Simona Halep (2), Romania, def. Anastasija Sevastova (15), Latvia, 6-4, 6-3.

Caroline Wozniacki (6), Denmark, def. Ashleigh Barty, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Garbine Muguruza (4), Spain, def. Madison Keys (16), United States, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

Doubles Men Second Round

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Rajeev Ram, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-5.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Ivan Dodig, Croatia, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 5-7, 7-5, 10-8.

Women Quarterfinals

Chan Yung-jan, Taiwan, and Martina Hingis, Switzerland, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Andrea Hlavackova (5), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Sania Mirza, India, and Shuai Peng, China, def. Irina-Camelia Begu and Raluca Olaru, Romania, 6-3, 6-7 (1), 10-3.

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.