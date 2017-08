Western & Southern Open Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Tuesday At The Lindner Family Tennis Center Mason, Ohio Purse: Men, $4.97 million (Masters 1000); Women, $2.54 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, def. Tomas Berdych (10), Czech Republic, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-0.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. David Goffin (9), Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Alexandr Dolgopolov, Ukraine, def. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

David Ferrer, Spain, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

Yuichi Sugita, Japan, def. Jack Sock (13), United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Jared Donaldson, United States, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (12), Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Spain, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-2.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Second Round

John Isner (14), United States, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (8), France, 6-4, 7-6 (9).

Women First Round

Dominika Cibulkova (11), Slovakia, def. Ana Konjuh, Croatia, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, def. Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, 6-4, 6-2.

Julia Goerges, Germany, def. Agnieszka Radwanska (10), Poland, 6-4, 6-4.

Venus Williams (9), United States, def. Alison Riske, United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Alize Cornet, France, def. CiCi Bellis, United States, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-2.

Anastasija Sevastova (15), Latvia, def. Peng Shuai, China, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Elena Vesnina, Russia, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Francoise Abanda, Canada, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-1.

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Lucie Safarova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Second Round

Simona Halep (2), Romania, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Johanna Konta (7), Britain, def. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles Men First Round

Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, def. Leander Paes, India, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 10-6.

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, and Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 15-13.

Second Round

Ryan Harrison, United States, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (8), Croatia, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 12-10.

Women First Round

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova (6), Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Andrea Hlavackova (5), Czech Republic, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-1.

Daria Gavrilova, Australia, and Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Anastasia Rodionova, Australia, 7-6 (4), 0-6, 10-8.

Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua (7), Australia, def. Alexa Glatch and Catherine McNally, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Raquel Atawo and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Chuang Chia-jung, Taiwan, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.

