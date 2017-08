Western & Southern Open Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Monday At The Lindner Family Tennis Center Mason, Ohio Purse: Men, $4.97 million (Masters 1000); Women, $2.54 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Donald Young, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Richard Gasquet, France, def. John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Mitchell Krueger, United States, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-2, 6-1.

Sam Querrey (15), United States, def. Stefan Kozlov, United States, 6-3, 6-0.

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Women First Round

Petra Kvitova (14), Czech Republic, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-0.

Daria Gavrilova, Australia, def. Kristina Mladenovic (13), France, 6-0, 7-6 (6).

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-2.

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-3, 6-0.

Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Roberta Vinci, Italy,def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 7-5, 7-5.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Veronica Cepede Royg, Paraguay, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-4, 6-2.

Madison Keys (16), United States, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, def. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Croatia, 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles Men First Round

Roberto Bautista Agut and David Ferrer, Spain, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 10-6.

Ryan Harrison, United States, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Steve Johnson, United States, and Daniel Nestor, Canada, 6-2, 6-3.

Fabrice Martin and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. John Isner and Donald Young, United States, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-5.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, def. Jared Donaldson and Stefan Kozlov, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Women First Round

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Monica Niculescu, Romania, def. Johanna Konta, Britain, and Christina McHale, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Julia Goerges, Germany, and Olga Savchuk, Ukraine, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, and Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Irina-Camelia Begu and Raluca Olaru, Romania, def. Abigail Spears, United States, and Katarina Srebotnik (8), Slovenia, 3-6, 7-5, 10-6.

Alla Kudryavtseva, Russia and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, and Donna Vekic, Croatia, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Darija Jurak, Croatia, def. Lauren Davis and Alison Riske, United States, 6-2, 7-5.

