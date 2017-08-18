Surprise 2009 US Open quarterfinalist Melanie Oudin retires

Surprise 2009 U.S. Open quarterfinalist Melanie Oudin says she is retiring from tennis at age 25.

Oudin says in a series of posts on Twitter on Friday that “numerous health issues and injuries” over the years have “taken a toll on me mentally and physically.”

Oudin, who is from Marietta, Georgia, was 17 when she made a captivating run to the final eight at Flushing Meadows with a series of upsets, including against Maria Sharapova.

Oudin has been ranked as high as 31st but is now outside the top 400. She hasn’t played a professional match this season.

