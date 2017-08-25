501.5
Sharapova to face No. 2 Simona Halep in 1st round of US Open

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 12:32 pm 08/25/2017 12:32pm
FILE - A Wednesday, April 26, 2017 file photo showing Russia's Maria Sharapova hitting a backhand against Italy's Roberta Vinci at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Maria Sharapova’s first Grand Slam match in more than 1½ years will come against No. 2-seeded Simona Halep at the U.S. Open.

Sharapova’s first-round matchup with two-time French Open runner-up Halep was set up by Friday’s draw.

The U.S. Tennis Association awarded a wild-card invitation to Sharapova, who is ranked only 147th after returning from a 15-month doping suspension in April. Her five major championships include the 2006 U.S. Open.

Sharapova was kicked off the tour after testing positive for the newly banned drug meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

The U.S. Open starts Monday.

