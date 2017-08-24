Radwanska advances to Connecticut Open semifinals

501.5
By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 9:03 pm 08/24/2017 09:03pm
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Top-seeded defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland beat eighth-seeded Shuai Peng of China 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday night to reach the Connecticut Open semifinals.

Seeking her 21st WTA Tour title, Radwanska will face Australia’s Daria Gavrilova on Friday in the U.S. Open tuneup event at The Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale.

Gavrilova beat Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens 6-2, 6-4.

Second-seeded Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia and Elise Mertens of Belgium also advanced.

Cibulkova beat sixth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 7-5, 6-4, and Mertens advanced when China’s Zhang Shuai withdrew because of a right arm injury.

