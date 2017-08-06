501.5
Orange County beats San Diego in World TeamTennis finals

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 3:11 am 08/06/2017 03:11am
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — The Orange County Breakers beat the defending champion San Diego Aviators 22-18 on Saturday night to win their second World TeamTennis championship.

The Breakers opened the match with Yanina Wickmayer’s 5-2 victory over Naomi Broady in women’s singles and never relinquished the lead, despite the Aviators winning women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

In men’s doubles, Ken Skupski and Teymuraz Gabashvili of the Breakers defeated Rajeev Ram and Raven Klaasen of the Aviators 5-2, and in men’s singles, Teymuraz Gabashvili of the Breakers beat Ram 5-4.

The Aviators’ women’s doubles team of Broady and Darija Jurak won 5-3 over Andreja Klepac and Wickmayer. San Diego’s mixed doubles team of Klaasen and Darija Jurak won 5-4 over Skupski and Klepac.

The Breakers also won the 2004 title, when they were known as the Newport Beach Breakers.

