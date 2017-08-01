501.5
Halep beats Stephens in straight sets at Citi Open

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 10:10 pm 08/01/2017 10:10pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top-seeded Simona Halep defeated Sloane Stephens 7-6 (3), 6-0 in her opening match at the Citi Open on Tuesday.

After beating Stephens, the 2015 Citi Open champion, Halep will face Mariana Duque-Marino in the second round. Stephens played her second match of the season after missing nearly a year with a stress fracture in her foot.

Halep, who reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, is ranked No. 2 behind Karolina Pliskova.

Ekaterina Makarova stopped Jamie Loeb 7-6 (4), 6-3, and Monica Puig beat Louisa Chirico 6-4, 6-4. A rain delay forced the women’s night matches to be postponed to Wednesday.

On the men’s side, eighth-seeded Jack Sock beat Marius Copil 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6) in a match that was delayed more than 3 hours by rain.

In later men’s action, top-seeded Dominic Thiem faces Henri Laaksonen and second-seeded Kei Nishikori faces Donald Young, who faces another late night after winning his first-round match just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The Citi Open is a hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 28.

