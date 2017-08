Citi Open Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Washington Purse: ATP, $1.75 million (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Third Round

Jack Sock (8), United States, def. Jared Donaldson, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Milos Raonic (3), Canada, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Grigor Dimitrov (4), Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-2.

Women Second Round

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Mariana Duque-Marino, Colombia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0.

Monica Niculescu (6), Romania, def. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Kristina Mladenovic (2), France, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

Women Quarterfinals

Sania Mirza, India, and Monica Niculescu (1), Romania, def. Jamie Loeb and Ashley Weinhold, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Jessica Moore, Australia, and Jocelyn Rae, Britain, def. Bianca Andreescu, Canada, and Louisa Chirico, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

