Citi Open Results

|Tuesday
|At Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
|Washington
|Purse: ATP, $1.75 million (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Men
|First Round
Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, def. Edan Leshem, Israel, 7-6 (1), 6-0.
Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-0.
Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, def. Louisa Chirico, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Ekaterina Makarova (7), Russia, def. Jamie Loeb, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).
Doubles
Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Renata Voracova (2), Czech Republic, def. Sophie Chang and Alexandra Mueller, United States, 4-6, 6-1, 10-6.
