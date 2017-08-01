Citi Open Results

501.5
By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 9:39 pm 08/01/2017 09:39pm
Tuesday
At Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
Washington
Purse: ATP, $1.75 million (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
First Round

Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, def. Edan Leshem, Israel, 7-6 (1), 6-0.

Women
First Round

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-0.

Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, def. Louisa Chirico, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Ekaterina Makarova (7), Russia, def. Jamie Loeb, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).

Doubles

Women
First Round

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Renata Voracova (2), Czech Republic, def. Sophie Chang and Alexandra Mueller, United States, 4-6, 6-1, 10-6.

